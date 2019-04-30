Animali fantastici 3: la data di uscita ufficiale

La Warner Bros, già casa cinematografica di Harry Potter, ha prodotto fin dal 2016 la serie di film spin-off (e prequel) dell’universo di J.K. Rowling Animali Fantastici e dove trovarli. Mesi dopo l’arrivo in sala del secondo capitolo, I crimini di Grindelwald, la casa di produzione ha rivelato giusto ieri la data di rilascio del terzo film dedicato al mago Newt Scamander.

Sarà il 21 Novembre 2021 il giorno per l’uscita definitiva, posticipata per un altro grande impegno della Warner Bros: la nuova trasposizione filmica di Dune sotto la regia di Denis Villeneuve. Nel cast di questo film, fissato per l’uscita a novembre 2020, si potranno trovare Charlotte Rampling (45 years), Oscar Isaac (Rogue One), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Thimotée Chalamet (Call me by your name).

Toby Emmerich, chairman della Warner Bros, ha commentato così il posticipo del terzo film di Animali Fantastici: “We are incredibly excited about and have confidence in the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ series. We all believe this release date will give the filmmakers time and space to allow their artistry to truly flourish and deliver the best possible film to our fans.” (via Hypable.com)









Di certo gli impegni della casa di produzione, soprattutto con Dune (con riprese in Ungheria, Giordania ed un cast di divi), possono spiegare perfettamente questo ritardo. Non si possono però ignorare le critiche, sia di testata che di fanbase, arrivate ai creatori di Animali Fantastici: lo scontento è dovuto alla mancanza di omogeneità nella struttura, all’assenza di un vero sviluppo ed il fatto che protagonista sia stato troppo messo in ombra (come le sue creature) rispetto a nomi più conosciuti del mondo di Harry Potter.

Kevin Tsujihara, CEO della Warner, ha confermato con queste parole la batosta ricevuta dal secondo film: The second film didn’t perform as well as the first, but I think we know what we need to do to get the third film hopefully even better than the first one. And J.K. Rowling is really working hard now on that third script, and we’re going to get it right. (…) The hardest part of the franchise is you have such a big core fan base. That fan base really knows the lore and they want to go deep into these characters. But what you don’t want to do is intimidate people. You want to be able to create a stand-alone movie that’s enjoyable for someone who isn’t steeped in the lore.

Si aggiunga il fatto che il terzo film era pianificato per essere una produzione perfino più grande delle due precedenti, con possibile ambientazione in Brasile. Non resta che attendere altre news dalla Rowling o dalla produzione per avere un’idea più chiara della direzione del progetto.

Antonio Canzoniere